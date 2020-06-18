Overview

Dr. Julie Leverton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Leverton works at Colon and Rectal Associates of Texas in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.