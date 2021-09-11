Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Lim, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Lim, MD
Dr. Julie Lim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
Julie W Lim MD2801 E 29th St Ste 117, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 774-3960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
GREAT DOCTOR. LOVE HER TO DEATH
About Dr. Julie Lim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1922033752
Education & Certifications
- Miriam Hospital Lifespan
- The Miriam Hospital
- University of Santo Tomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.