Dr. Julie Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julie Lin, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlington, VT. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medical Center and University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Dermatology111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-4570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Northwestern Medical Center
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Dermatology
- English
- 1063572907
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology and Dermatology
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
