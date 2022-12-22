Overview of Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD

Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Lopatka works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.