See All General Surgeons in Summit, NJ
Dr. Julie Lorber, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Julie Lorber, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (51)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julie Lorber, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Lorber works at Julie A. Lorber, MD, PC in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Julie Lorber MD, PC
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 306, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-2886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Clostridium Difficile Colitis Chevron Icon
Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Microscopic Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Pseudomembranous Colitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lorber?

    Jan 14, 2022
    I’ve had a hemorrhoid problem ‘brewing’ for years, and it finally came to a head when I found that it hardened and was external. After seeing my GP, I searched here and found Dr. Lorber. Her kind staff, after hearing the extent of my problem: “we need to get you in her right away”. I had an appt the next day. I only waited about 10 minutes in a very busy office. Dr Lorber took me into her office and patiently asked me question about my condition and history. We then went into another treatment room where she examined the hemorrhoid and said she would take care of it right then. About 5 minutes later I was feeling both mental as well as physical relief. She was kind, friendly and concerned. I very highly recommend her.
    ChasG — Jan 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julie Lorber, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julie Lorber, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lorber to family and friends

    Dr. Lorber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lorber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julie Lorber, MD.

    About Dr. Julie Lorber, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225245947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orlando Regional Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lorber works at Julie A. Lorber, MD, PC in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lorber’s profile.

    Dr. Lorber has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julie Lorber, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.