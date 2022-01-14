Overview

Dr. Julie Lorber, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Lorber works at Julie A. Lorber, MD, PC in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.