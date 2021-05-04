See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Julie Lowe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Julie Lowe, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (46)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julie Lowe, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Lowe works at Lowe Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Caitlin Seykora, DO
Dr. Caitlin Seykora, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. David Graham, MD
Dr. David Graham, MD
2.9 (42)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lowe Dermatology
    11100 Hefner Pointe Dr Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-6877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impetigo
Acne
Dermatitis
Impetigo
Acne
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lowe?

    May 04, 2021
    Dr. Julie Lowe, is a very professional but always friendly and helpful and will answer 1 question or 50 until the patient feels good about an problem or nervous on a procedure. I can trust her and depend on her to always be truthful and then take care of me to the best of her ability. She makes me feel at ease. She is great person and a Wonderful and Awesome Doctor.
    Cathy Gibson- Hoeksema — May 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julie Lowe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julie Lowe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lowe to family and friends

    Dr. Lowe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lowe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julie Lowe, MD.

    About Dr. Julie Lowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831121672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Hosp-Washington U Sch Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Lowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowe works at Lowe Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Lowe’s profile.

    Dr. Lowe has seen patients for Impetigo, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julie Lowe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.