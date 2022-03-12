See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Julie Margenthaler, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Julie Margenthaler, MD

Dr. Julie Margenthaler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Margenthaler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 5F, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-2280
  2. 2
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-9355
  3. 3
    Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
    12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alton Memorial Hospital
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Julie Margenthaler, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750307054
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Margenthaler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margenthaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Margenthaler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Margenthaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Margenthaler has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margenthaler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Margenthaler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margenthaler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margenthaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margenthaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

