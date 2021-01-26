See All Dermatologists in Akron, OH
Dr. Julie Mark, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Julie Mark, MD is a Dermatologist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.

Dr. Mark works at Summa Health Medical Group Associated Surgical Specialists in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rash and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Summa Health Dermatology
    Summa Health Dermatology
1 Park West Blvd Ste 200, Akron, OH 44320
(330) 835-9158

  Akron City Hospital

Acne
Rash
Itchy Skin
Acne Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 26, 2021
    Dr. Mark was extremely thorough with my treatment plan. She answered all of my questions even after our appointment and got back to me right away. She explained everything to me in great detail, without needing to ask, something I was impressed with since I am also in healthcare. You can tell she truly cares for her patients. Great bedside manner.
    Emily — Jan 26, 2021
    About Dr. Julie Mark, MD

    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1518927482
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Case Western Reserve University Hospital
    Medical Education
    Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mark accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mark works at Summa Health Medical Group Associated Surgical Specialists in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mark’s profile.

    Dr. Mark has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

