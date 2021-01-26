Overview

Dr. Julie Mark, MD is a Dermatologist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Mark works at Summa Health Medical Group Associated Surgical Specialists in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rash and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.