Dr. Julie Mark, MD is a Dermatologist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Summa Health Dermatology1 Park West Blvd Ste 200, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 835-9158
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark was extremely thorough with my treatment plan. She answered all of my questions even after our appointment and got back to me right away. She explained everything to me in great detail, without needing to ask, something I was impressed with since I am also in healthcare. You can tell she truly cares for her patients. Great bedside manner.
- Case Western Reserve University Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Dr. Mark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.