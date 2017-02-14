Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Martin, MD
Dr. Julie Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Womens Care9301 W 74th St Ste 325, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 339-6551
Shawnee Mission Health Overland Park7820 W 165Th St, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 384-4990
Assure Ob LLC7840 W 165th St, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 384-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Martin for 15 years. She takes a real interest in her patients health and offer sound advice. I moved out of state and travel back to KC to see Dr. Martin for my annual visit. I trust her completely.
About Dr. Julie Martin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
