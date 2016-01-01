Dr. Julie Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Martin, MD
Dr. Julie Martin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
About Dr. Julie Martin, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1528247525
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.