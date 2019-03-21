Dr. Julie Masters, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Masters, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Masters, DO
Dr. Julie Masters, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Masters works at
Dr. Masters' Office Locations
Every Woman Ob/gyn633 South Blvd E Ste 2300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 659-1150
Every Woman OB/GYN3950 S Rochester Rd Ste 1300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 659-1150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Masters is fantastic! She is very empathetic and knowledgeable. She was thorough during the visit and spent time getting to know me. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Julie Masters, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073507059
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masters has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Masters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.