Overview

Dr. Julie Maughan, MD is a Dermatologist in South Ogden, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Maughan works at Wasatch Dermatology in South Ogden, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.