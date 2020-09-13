See All Dermatologists in South Ogden, UT
Dr. Julie Maughan, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (66)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julie Maughan, MD is a Dermatologist in South Ogden, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Maughan works at Wasatch Dermatology in South Ogden, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wasatch Dermatology
    5734 S 1475 E Ste 300, South Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 475-5210
    Maughan Dermatology Center
    6028 S Ridgeline Dr Ste 200, Ogden, UT 84405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 475-5210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Itchy Skin
Folliculitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EBMS
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PEHP
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 13, 2020
    Dr. MAUGHN IS AMAZING. SHE IS THOUGHTFUL, CARING AND REALLY LISTENS TO OUR CONCERNS. I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMEND.
    N Burton — Sep 13, 2020
    About Dr. Julie Maughan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114098357
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Maughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maughan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maughan has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Maughan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maughan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

