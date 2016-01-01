Overview of Dr. Julie McClave, MD

Dr. Julie McClave, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.



Dr. McClave works at Lake Health Physician Group Pediatrics in Willoughby, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.