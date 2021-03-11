Overview of Dr. Julie McCullough, MD

Dr. Julie McCullough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. McCullough works at North Shore Gynecology PC in Peabody, MA with other offices in Salem, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.