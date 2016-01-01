Dr. Julie Mhlaba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mhlaba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Mhlaba, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Mhlaba, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Mhlaba works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Dermatology - West Washington111 W Washington St Ste 1801, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 926-3627
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-4926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Mhlaba, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mhlaba accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mhlaba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
