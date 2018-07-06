Overview of Dr. Julie Mullins, DO

Dr. Julie Mullins, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lugoff, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.



Dr. Mullins works at MUSC Women's Health Lugoff Medical Pavilion in Lugoff, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.