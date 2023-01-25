Overview of Dr. Julie Nam, MD

Dr. Julie Nam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University.



Dr. Nam works at Pediatric Ophthalmic Consultants in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Strabismus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.