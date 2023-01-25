Dr. Julie Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Nam, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Nam, MD
Dr. Julie Nam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Nam works at
Dr. Nam's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Ophthalmic Consultants40 W 72Nd St, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 981-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nam?
Dr. Nam is truly great with kids! She is so patient and creates a calm environment. Highly recommend her! She is also great with special needs kids!
About Dr. Julie Nam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1073717096
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nam works at
Dr. Nam has seen patients for Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Strabismus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.