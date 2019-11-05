Overview of Dr. Julie Newburg, MD

Dr. Julie Newburg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Newburg works at ENT Clinic of Pueblo, PC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, TMJ and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.