Overview of Dr. Julie Nicole, MD

Dr. Julie Nicole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Nicole works at Advanced Bariatric Center of Fresno in Clovis, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.