Dr. Julie Nissim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Nissim, DO
Dr. Julie Nissim, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Nissim works at
Dr. Nissim's Office Locations
-
1
Julie Nissim DO PC25 5th Ave Apt 1F, New York, NY 10003 Directions (646) 681-3308Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Integrative Medicine of Nyc56 W 45th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10036 Directions (646) 681-3308
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Nissim, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1558583153
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
