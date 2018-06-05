See All General Surgeons in Burlington, MA
Dr. Julie Brien, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Burlington, MA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julie Brien, MD

Dr. Julie Brien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.

Dr. Brien works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brien's Office Locations

    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Lahey Center for Oncology & Hematology
    6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 300, Derry, NH 03038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 421-2156

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  • Parkland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2018
    Dr O'Brien is knowledgeable and personable. She spent a lot of time with me when I went to see her for a 2nd opinion on my invasive lobular breast cancer and upcoming masectomy. She explained everything in detail & hugged me before I left. If you want a skilled surgeon who also has a great bedside manner, consider Dr O'Brien.
    Cubgirl — Jun 05, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Julie Brien, MD
    About Dr. Julie Brien, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336293760
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • Umass Memorial Med Center
    • Umass Memorial Med Center
    • UNIV OF MA MED SCH
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brien has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

