Overview of Dr. Julie Olson, MD

Dr. Julie Olson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Olson works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.