Dr. Otten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Otten, MD
Dr. Julie Otten, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Omaha Psychiatric Associates2132 S 42nd St, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 592-2645
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr Otten was very thorough and considerate.
- 18 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Otten accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Otten. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.