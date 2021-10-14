Overview of Dr. Julie Papatheofanis, MD

Dr. Julie Papatheofanis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO



Dr. Papatheofanis works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.