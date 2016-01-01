Overview of Dr. Julie Pazdernik, MD

Dr. Julie Pazdernik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Pazdernik works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN with other offices in Frazee, MN, Mahnomen, MN and Pelican Rapids, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.