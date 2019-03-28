Dr. Julie Peek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Peek, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Peek, MD
Dr. Julie Peek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Peek works at
Dr. Peek's Office Locations
Terrace Pediatric Group342 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome provider
About Dr. Julie Peek, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306839758
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
