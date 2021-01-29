Dr. Julie Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Pena, MD is a Dermatologist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED.
Dr. Pena works at
Locations
1
Franklin200 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-7546Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
Hendersonville353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 222B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 447-3026
3
Pulaski600 E College St, Pulaski, TN 38478 Directions (931) 347-2475
4
Smyrna617 Potomac Pl Ste 402, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 462-7682
5
Skin Solutions Dermatology5054 THOROUGHBRED LN, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 771-7546Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
6
Skin Solution Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery1401 Hatcher Ln, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (615) 771-7546Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
7
Skin Solution Dermatology800 Saundersville Dr, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 447-3026Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
8
Skin Solution Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery6606 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 771-7546Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Skin Solutions for many years and have seen Dr. Pena, JoEllen and for the last few years ...Daryl Smith. They are all fantastic! I go to the Pulaski office. The office staff is so pleasant.
About Dr. Julie Pena, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184608416
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
