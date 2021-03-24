Dr. Julie Philbrick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philbrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Philbrick, DO
Overview of Dr. Julie Philbrick, DO
Dr. Julie Philbrick, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University
Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Philbrick's Office Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Chicago7447 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 775-2180
AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Park Ridge205 S NORTHWEST HWY, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 292-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and knowledgeable, the Dr explained what she will do step by step.
About Dr. Julie Philbrick, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1043445778
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University Opti
- Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
