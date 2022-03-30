Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS
Overview
Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S.|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Dr. Phillips works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS, MS408 Parkway St Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 274-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
The entire staff are so very caring & knowledgeable. My 91 year old Dad was treated so very kind. I truly would recommend Dr. Phillips & staff to everyone.
About Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS
- Prosthodontics
- English
- 1255437281
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S.|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.