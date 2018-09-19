See All Neurosurgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD

Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. 

Dr. Pilitsis works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY with other offices in Malta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pilitsis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Medical College
    47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-1726
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Albany Medical Center
    6 Medical Park Dr Ste 203, Malta, NY 12020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 264-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Deep Brain Stimulation
Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Deep Brain Stimulation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 19, 2018
    Dr. Pilitsis is amazing!! So professional. She saved my life and has become more like family
    — Sep 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD
    About Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861559163
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilitsis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pilitsis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pilitsis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pilitsis has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilitsis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilitsis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilitsis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilitsis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilitsis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

