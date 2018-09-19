Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilitsis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD
Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Pilitsis works at
Dr. Pilitsis' Office Locations
Albany Medical College47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-1726Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Albany Medical Center6 Medical Park Dr Ste 203, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 264-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pilitsis is amazing!! So professional. She saved my life and has become more like family
About Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1861559163
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilitsis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilitsis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilitsis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilitsis has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilitsis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilitsis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilitsis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilitsis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilitsis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.