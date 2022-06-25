Dr. Julie Plante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Plante, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Plante, MD is a Dermatologist in Healdsburg, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Healdsburg Hospital.
Locations
Redwood Empire Dermatology301 East St, Healdsburg, CA 95448 Directions (707) 385-1421
Hospital Affiliations
- Healdsburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience on my first visit. The staff was efficient, timely and kind. Dr. Plante has a lovely manner and offered clear, thoughtful explanations throughout the exam. I appreciated her gentle approach and felt at ease during the visit.
About Dr. Julie Plante, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology Residency, University Of California, San Francisco
- University Of California, San Francisco, Pediatrics
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
