Dr. Julie Plante, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Julie Plante, MD is a Dermatologist in Healdsburg, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Healdsburg Hospital.

Dr. Plante works at Redwood Empire Dermatology in Healdsburg, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Redwood Empire Dermatology
    301 East St, Healdsburg, CA 95448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 385-1421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Healdsburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2022
    Great experience on my first visit. The staff was efficient, timely and kind. Dr. Plante has a lovely manner and offered clear, thoughtful explanations throughout the exam. I appreciated her gentle approach and felt at ease during the visit.
    madge — Jun 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julie Plante, MD
    About Dr. Julie Plante, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346426848
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology Residency, University Of California, San Francisco
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of California, San Francisco, Pediatrics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Plante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plante has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plante works at Redwood Empire Dermatology in Healdsburg, CA. View the full address on Dr. Plante’s profile.

    Dr. Plante has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Plante. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

