Overview

Dr. Julie Platt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Platt works at Geisinger Kingston in Kingston, PA with other offices in York, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.