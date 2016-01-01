Dr. Polisiakiewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO
Overview of Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO
Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO is a Pulmonology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences, Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Polisiakiewicz works at
Dr. Polisiakiewicz's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of South Jersey107 BERLIN RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polisiakiewicz?
About Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO
- Pulmonology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184918351
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- McLaren Regional Medical Center
- A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences, Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polisiakiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polisiakiewicz works at
Dr. Polisiakiewicz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polisiakiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polisiakiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polisiakiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.