See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO

Pulmonology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO

Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO is a Pulmonology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences, Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Polisiakiewicz works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Polisiakiewicz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of South Jersey
    107 BERLIN RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Bronchoprovocation Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Bronchoprovocation Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Polisiakiewicz?

    Photo: Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Polisiakiewicz to family and friends

    Dr. Polisiakiewicz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Polisiakiewicz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO.

    About Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184918351
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Genesys Regional Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McLaren Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences, Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Polisiakiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polisiakiewicz works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Polisiakiewicz’s profile.

    Dr. Polisiakiewicz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polisiakiewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polisiakiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polisiakiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.