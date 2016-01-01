Overview of Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO

Dr. Julie Polisiakiewicz, DO is a Pulmonology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences, Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Polisiakiewicz works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.