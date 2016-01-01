Overview

Dr. Julie Prosseda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Prosseda works at Stoney Batter Family Medicine Assoc PA in Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.