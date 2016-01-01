Overview

Dr. Julie Remo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Remo works at Lone Star Heart and Vascular Clinic in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.