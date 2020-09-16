Overview

Dr. Julie Rietze, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Rietze works at Family Health Center of Spokane, P.S. in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.