Overview

Dr. Julie Romo-Fritz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Romo-Fritz works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.