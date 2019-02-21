Dr. Julie Samantray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samantray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Samantray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Samantray, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Detroit, MI.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4201 Saint Antoine St Fl 5, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-5192
Karmanos Cancer Center4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (800) 527-6266Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Wayne Health26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 145, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 359-8034
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samantray is very punctual and thorough, she has the best bed side manner and if you have any questions she is always willing to listen and answer them. I would recommend her to everyone I know.
About Dr. Julie Samantray, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1285832451
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samantray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samantray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samantray has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samantray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Samantray. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samantray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samantray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samantray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.