Overview of Dr. Julie Sandruck, MD

Dr. Julie Sandruck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sandruck works at ROCHESTER GYNECOLOGIC ASSOC in Rochester, NY with other offices in Pittsford, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.