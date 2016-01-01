Dr. Sanford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Sanford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Sanford, MD
Dr. Julie Sanford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rush University.
Dr. Sanford works at
Dr. Sanford's Office Locations
Peak View Behavioral Health7353 Sisters Grv, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 444-8484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Sanford, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1386686236
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanford accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanford has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanford.
