Dr. Julie Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Schaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Schaffer, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack University Medical Center155 Polifly Rd Ste 101, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 862-8670
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaffer?
She is a doctor who actually took her time to listen to a parent whose child was almost admitted to a hospital bc of her eczema. Dr Schaffer was actually able to give me specific instructions on her treatment plan and was readily available for me to talk to when my daughter needed her the most. I can't say enough good things about her and her commitment to her patients that I wouldn't hesitate to recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Julie Schaffer, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760473342
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Yale U/New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.