Dr. Julie Schneider, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Schneider, MD
Dr. Julie Schneider, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Urogynecology at Ormond Beach335 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 240, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Schneider, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720001852
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schneider using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Incontinence Sling Procedure, Colporrhaphy and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schneider speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.