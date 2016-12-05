Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Silverstein, MD
Dr. Julie Silverstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Silverstein works at
Center for Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-7300Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Seen at CAM while seeing Dr. Kim. She had a great bedside manner, very knowledgeable, patient, and explained things very throughly.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1073703583
- Drexel University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
