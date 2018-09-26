Dr. Julie Snow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Snow, MD
Dr. Julie Snow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Snow's Office Locations
Advanced Radiology Consultants Sc1875 Dempster St Ste 245, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 548-4854Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
- 2 18931 W Washington St Ste 100, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 548-4854
Zen Tantra Wellness Center1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 216, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 548-4854
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Snow’s for approximately five years. She is a very competent and professional gynecologist. She makes my yearly exam so easy and has a great bedside manner. I had to have two procedures in the past to take care of a problem I had and all went well and solved my medical problem. I would highly recommend her as a gynecologist.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Snow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Snow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snow.
