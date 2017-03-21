Overview of Dr. Julie Snyder Block, MD

Dr. Julie Snyder Block, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Snyder Block works at Scripps Clinic in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.