Dr. Julie Snyder Block, MD
Dr. Julie Snyder Block, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Scripps Clinic435 H St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 691-7249
Scripps Coastal Medical Center477 N El Camino Real Ste B105, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 753-7143
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oregon Dental Service
- UnitedHealthCare
Outstanding pediatric. Very helpful, caring and well informed. We could not ask for more from Dr Block. Thank you
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- U Calif San Diego
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Snyder Block has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder Block accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder Block. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder Block.
