Dr. Julie Sofer, DO
Overview of Dr. Julie Sofer, DO
Dr. Julie Sofer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Sofer's Office Locations
Venkatasiva Peram MD PC2222 S Linden Rd Ste G, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (248) 721-9545
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent professional demeanor, very compassionate about her patients, and a woman of her word. She over did herself my results are immaculate I highly recommend her as the best plastic surgeon ever!!!!!
About Dr. Julie Sofer, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1528277597
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
