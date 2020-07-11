Overview of Dr. Julie Sofer, DO

Dr. Julie Sofer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Sofer works at Center For Cosmetic Surgery in Flint, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.