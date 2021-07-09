Overview

Dr. Julie Spivack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Spivack works at Gastroenterology Associates of Fairfield County in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.