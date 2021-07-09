Dr. Julie Spivack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spivack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Spivack, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Spivack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Fairfield County425 Post Rd Ste 101, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 292-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spivack is the most amazing doctor and one of the nicest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting in my life. I went to her 10 years ago. She was my 3rd opinion and at that point I had very little hope or fight left in me. She listened to my ideas, she cares so much, answers questions, and goes above and beyond to help. Thanks to her, I have been working full time for over 8 years, very active, and in complete remission. Even in remission she continues to monitor me very closely every few months with blood work, office visits, and endoscopies. I love going to see her and her nurses. I can't thank her enough for what she has done and continues to do for me. She is smart, patient centered, and has wonderful bedside manner. Her patience amazes me. I used to be so nervous in the beginning too and she always calmed me down. I have so much respect for her and I trust her completely.
About Dr. Julie Spivack, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1316939226
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
