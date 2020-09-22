Overview

Dr. Julie Staats, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.



Dr. Staats works at Julie Staats, D.O., Family Medicine in Niceville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.