Overview of Dr. Julie Stazer, MD

Dr. Julie Stazer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Stazer works at Agh Internal Medicine -north Hills Internal Medicine Suburban Campus in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.