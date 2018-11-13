Dr. Julie Sturm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Sturm, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Sturm, MD
Dr. Julie Sturm, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
Dr. Sturm's Office Locations
The Eye Center, Inc.900 N Highway 67 St, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 838-0300
St. Peters Office4750 Mexico Rd Ste 200, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 441-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and reassuring about my eye problem. Would and have recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Julie Sturm, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558447342
Education & Certifications
- Assil Sinskey Eye Institute
- Case Wstrn Rsrv University Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Dr. Sturm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sturm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sturm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturm has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Migraine and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.