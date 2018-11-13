Overview of Dr. Julie Sturm, MD

Dr. Julie Sturm, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.



Dr. Sturm works at Eye Center Inc in Florissant, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Migraine and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.